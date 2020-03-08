Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael HEIRONIMUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael HEIRONIMUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael HEIRONIMUS Obituary
HEIRONIMUS, Michael D. (MSgt) USAF Ret. 69, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1950 in Springfield the son of the late David and Helen (Frederick) Heironimus. After graduating from Tecumseh High School in 1968 he joined the Ohio Air National Guard where he remained for over 30 years until his retirement. While a member of the National Guard he worked as a foundry manager at C-E Bauer and later for OS Kelly Company. He was a member of the AMVETS, Eagles Aerie 4069 and The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States. Survivors include his two sons, Michael (Kellie) Heironimus, Jr., Springfield and Charles "Chuck" Heironimus (LeeAnn Mumaw), South Carolina; six grandchildren, Alexandra, Annalecia and Kassandra Heironimus, Halee (Dan) Gerenday, Cody Heironimus and Jade Mumaw; two great grandchildren, Isabelle and Jackson Errett; one sister, Joyce Chamberlain; longtime best friend, Ray Hickman and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 14th in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 10:00am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his name to We Care for America Foundation https://eangus.org/we-care-for-america/
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -