HOLLAND, Michael Duane Age 76 of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. He was born in Frenchburg, KY to the late Ollie and Wanda Holland on December 28, 1942. Mike graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1961. After completing his education Michael went on to enlist in the United States Air Force. He proudly and honorably served until 1965. After returning from Libya he married Bonita Holland. The two shared happy years together and their union produced three children, Debbie, Randy, and Heather. Bonita and Michael lovingly separated in 1988. Michael retired from General Motors after many years of loyal service. He married Verna Adkins in 1989. The two shared many happy years together until her passing in 2010. Michael was a devoted Christian and enjoyed going on MAPS mission trips and traveling. He was a skilled artist and enjoyed painting in his free time. Michael was a member of Bethel Christian Assembly of God. Michael was a loving, caring, and compassionate father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and dear friend. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Verna Holland and step-son, Edward Adkins. Michael leaves to cherish his memory, loving children, Debbie (Stan) Manuel, Randy (Angel) Holland, and Heather (Dennis) Stover; step-children, Madeline (Steven) Cox, David Adkins; siblings, Steve (Bev) Holland and Carol May; grandchildren, Ethan, Seth, Melanie, Chelsea, Logan, Preston, Spencer, Hunter, Mackenzie, Shelly, Stacey, Anna, and Stephanie; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A funeral service honoring Michael's life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Bethel Christian Assembly (237 S. Smithville Rd) at 2pm. Visitation to be held for one hour prior to service, 1:00pm - 2:00pm. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to Bethel Christian Assembly - Missions. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019