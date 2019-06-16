Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
HOUSTON, Michael Age 57, was called home by the Lord Friday, June 7, 2019. He loved to fish, country music and the blues, and most of all he loved to drive a big rig. Preceded in death by his parents, McKinley and Mae Bobbie Houston; brother, Bobby Lee; beloved uncle, William and uncles, Calvin, Phillip, Emory; aunts, Annie Homer, Mattie Houston; father-in-law, Edward Winemiller. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Janet; mother-in-law, Bernetta Chuvalas; brothers-in-law, John, Jerry (Lisa) and Ron (Barbara) Chuvalas; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Dave) Jones; very special nieces, Stephanie Smetek, Rebecca Chuvalas; nephew, Brandon Chuvalas; niece, Amy (Jimmy) Bolen; uncles, Larry (Helen) and Jessie Houston; aunt, Marie Eubanks; a host of cousins and friends. Funeral service 11 am Monday, June 17, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
