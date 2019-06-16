|
|
HOUSTON, Michael Age 57, was called home by the Lord Friday, June 7, 2019. He loved to fish, country music and the blues, and most of all he loved to drive a big rig. Preceded in death by his parents, McKinley and Mae Bobbie Houston; brother, Bobby Lee; beloved uncle, William and uncles, Calvin, Phillip, Emory; aunts, Annie Homer, Mattie Houston; father-in-law, Edward Winemiller. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Janet; mother-in-law, Bernetta Chuvalas; brothers-in-law, John, Jerry (Lisa) and Ron (Barbara) Chuvalas; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Dave) Jones; very special nieces, Stephanie Smetek, Rebecca Chuvalas; nephew, Brandon Chuvalas; niece, Amy (Jimmy) Bolen; uncles, Larry (Helen) and Jessie Houston; aunt, Marie Eubanks; a host of cousins and friends. Funeral service 11 am Monday, June 17, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019