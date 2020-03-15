|
|
HUGHES, Michael Eugene Age 73, of West Carrollton, passed away at his home with his wife by his side on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Michael was born May 31, 1946 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Eugene & Helen (Donathan) Hughes. Michael had an adventurous spirit and one of his favorite mottos was "My Life, My Terms". And he lived life to the fullest: Rodeo rider, semi-Pro football player and (his passion) Sailplane Pilot and small aircraft certified. Though Michael was born in Ohio, he spent almost 30 years in California, until work brought him to Dayton in 1988 where he stayed. As life progressed, Michael's adventures included thoroughbred horse owner, tennis and golf. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Hughes, mother, Helen (Donathan Hughes) Henne and daughter, Melissa Henson. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Claudia (Kropas) Hughes; grandsons, Alex (Jessica) Hughes and Matt (Tiara Stobbe-Fox) Henson; siblings, Richard (Joanne) Hughes, Pam Hughes, Debra (James) Pinney and Earl Hughes; beloved dog, Monte; and many other beloved friends and relatives. A Celebration of Life party will be held later this summer in his honor. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020