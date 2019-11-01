Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
HUTCHISON, Michael R. Age 64 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He had worked for 40 years at the Dayton Power & Light Company. He was a member of the Christian Life Center and the Englewood Masonic Lodge #743, F. & A.M. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his Gold Wing. He is survived by his wife of 34 years: Jacqueline (Seem) Hutchison, children: David (Danielle) Hutchison of Kettering, Sarah Hutchison of Bellefontaine, Kelley (Keith) Jones of Dayton, Michael Hutchison of Beavercreek, Kimberly Hutchison of Englewood, Eric Seebach of Englewood, grandchildren: Keeaira, Melech, Devan, Daisah, Heather, Tyler, Zach, Tessa, Noah, Emma, Ridge, great-granddaughter: Khalani, brothers: Don (Connie) Hutchison of Vandalia, Jeff (Cindy) Hutchison of Vandalia, special friend: Roxanne McKown of West Alexandria, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Sue Ellen (Smith) Hutchison, son: Jason Hutchison, brother: Robert Hutchison, sister: Christina Hutchison and mother-in-law: Janet Schaffner. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019
