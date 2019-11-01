|
HUTCHISON, Michael R. Age 64 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He had worked for 40 years at the Dayton Power & Light Company. He was a member of the Christian Life Center and the Englewood Masonic Lodge #743, F. & A.M. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his Gold Wing. He is survived by his wife of 34 years: Jacqueline (Seem) Hutchison, children: David (Danielle) Hutchison of Kettering, Sarah Hutchison of Bellefontaine, Kelley (Keith) Jones of Dayton, Michael Hutchison of Beavercreek, Kimberly Hutchison of Englewood, Eric Seebach of Englewood, grandchildren: Keeaira, Melech, Devan, Daisah, Heather, Tyler, Zach, Tessa, Noah, Emma, Ridge, great-granddaughter: Khalani, brothers: Don (Connie) Hutchison of Vandalia, Jeff (Cindy) Hutchison of Vandalia, special friend: Roxanne McKown of West Alexandria, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Sue Ellen (Smith) Hutchison, son: Jason Hutchison, brother: Robert Hutchison, sister: Christina Hutchison and mother-in-law: Janet Schaffner. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019