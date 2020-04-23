Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Michael IRVINE


1960 - 2020
Michael IRVINE Obituary
IRVINE, Michael A. Age 59 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in Richmond, Indiana on August 7, 1960, the son of Charles R. and Patricia (Tangeman) Irvine. On May 9, 1987, in St. Ann Church he married Gail Ann Schutte. Mike worked for the City of Hamilton retiring after 32 years of service. He was a member of St. Ann Church. Survivors include his wife, Gail; 2 sisters, Mary (Douglas) Alcorn and Charlotte Black; two brothers, John (Peggy) and Robert Irvine; several nieces, nephews; two sisters-in-law, Cathy Collins and Nancy Schutte. He was preceded in death by his parents; in laws, Donald and Marjorie Schutte; two brothers-in-law, Michael and Douglas Schutte. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary Cemetery. www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 23, 2020
