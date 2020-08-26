1/1
MICHAEL IRWIN
1948 - 2020
IRWIN, Michael D. Michael D. Irwin, beloved husband of Sherry (nee King) Irwin for 42 years. Loving father of Tony (Tina) Irwin and Ryan Irwin. Adoring grandfather of Breanne Watkins and Cody Watkins and one great grandchild. Also survived by a sister, Debbie (Ted) Knapke and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Ralph Irwin and a brother, David Irwin. Passed away on August 22, 2020, at the age of 72. Michael was born May 23,1948, in Hamilton, Ohio. Michael was a member of the Hamilton West Side Eagles and Eagle Riders. He loved his motorcycle and camping. A Celebration of Life Visitation will take place at the Ogle Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. A service will follow at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James at The Ohio State University under Leukemia,https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=311829. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
AUG
28
Service
02:00 PM
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
