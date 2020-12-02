1/1
Michael JACKSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSON, Michael A.

Michael A. Jackson 48 of

Dayton, Ohio, passed away

November 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 24, 1972, to the late Willie E. Felton and Joyce Taylor. He is preceded in death by daughter, Mikia / baby Jackson.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory, his 2 son's, Curtis Jackson and Malachi Jackson; 3 sisters, Debbie Lucas, Anitra Jackson and Marquetta Felton; 1 brother, Charles Jackson and fiancé Dalisa Mitchell.

A memorial service will be held on December 12, 2020, at 11 am at DJ party room on Hoover Ave.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved