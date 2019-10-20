Home

Michael JENKINS Obituary
JENKINS, Michael Richard "Mike" Age 64, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born September 24, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Ernest and Dorothy Jenkins. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Ethel Jenkins and Gaylor and Mabel Gilbert. Mike is survived by his sister, Deborah Pham Davis; nieces and nephews, Ryan, Kevin, Emily and Ashley Pham and Jimmy (Tayler) Buehler; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 4 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019
