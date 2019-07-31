Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Michael JOHNSON


1958 - 2019
Michael JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Michael Patrick 61, of Springfield, passed away July 25, 2019. He was born April 12, 1958 in Springfield, the son of Joseph R. and Dorothy Margaret (Markert) Johnson. Survivors include good friends; Debra Fugate, Gordon Newell and Ron Lowe. He was preceded in death by his wife; Marilyn S. Johnson, October 31, 2014 and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 31, 2019
