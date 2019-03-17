|
|
JORDAN, Michael L. Age 61 of Dayton departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2019. A graduate of Jefferson Township and Montgomery County Joint Vocational Schools class of 1977. His careers include: United States Air Force, Armed Guard and most recently a member of the security team at All Service Plastic Molding, Inc. He leaves to cherish his memory: his dear mother, Doris Ford; stepsisters, Portia Smith and Apryl Ford; aunt, Barbara Walder; uncles, Hubert Bonner, Jr. and Ronald (Janetta) Bonner, Sr.; along with numerous cousins and dear friends. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc., 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. with Pastor Renard D. Allen, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019