Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael JORDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael JORDAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael JORDAN Obituary
JORDAN, Michael L. Age 61 of Dayton departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2019. A graduate of Jefferson Township and Montgomery County Joint Vocational Schools class of 1977. His careers include: United States Air Force, Armed Guard and most recently a member of the security team at All Service Plastic Molding, Inc. He leaves to cherish his memory: his dear mother, Doris Ford; stepsisters, Portia Smith and Apryl Ford; aunt, Barbara Walder; uncles, Hubert Bonner, Jr. and Ronald (Janetta) Bonner, Sr.; along with numerous cousins and dear friends. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc., 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. with Pastor Renard D. Allen, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now