KEAST, Michael Thomas "Mike" Age 48, of Beavercreek, OH passed away on June 1, 2019 in his home. Mike graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1989. He started working with his dad at an early age and took over the family business of Keast Excavating and Plumbing. In his free time, he loved being outdoors or on the lake boating. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Tom Keast; grandparents Bud and Sara Straley, Earl and Louise Keast. He is survived by his wife Brandy; daughter Hannah; mother Edie; sister Michele (Ed) Schaaf; niece Danielle; Uncle Jim and Aunt Carol Straley; cousins Darcy and Doug (Kelly) Straley; 2'nd cousins Genesis and Trinity; and many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held June 11, 2019 from 4-7:00 pm at Sugar Valley Country Club, 1250 Mead Road, Bellbrook, OH 45305. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James Cancer Research Fund at Ohio State University or at Chase Bank to the Michael Keast Memorial Fund. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com