KENNEY Michael C. 71, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Mike was born June 5, 1948 the first child of Charles & Ruth Kenney's nine children. His parents preceded him in death. Mike grew up in Kettering and graduated from Archbishop Alter HS in 1966, lettering in four sports; basketball, football, baseball, and golf. He was proud of his service in the Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He retired from DESC and DSCC with 37 years of federal service. Mike enjoyed playing golf, going to the races, and playing cards. He had a great sense of humor and was very generous. He is survived by his loving wife Tina, and children Bart Kenney, Sally Cox (Michael), Courtney Ackley, Ryan Fisher (Dayna), and Casey Kenney. Also grandchildren Kelsey, Kinley, Will, Nolan, Keegan, Grace, and Kohlson. Friends may call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Burial Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com