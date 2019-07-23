|
KLASE, Michael L. Age 52, of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2019. He was born February 22, 1967 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Sue and Dean Klase. In addition to his parents Michael was preceded in death his sister Theresa McKowen. He is survived by his son, Dyllon Michael A. Klase; 4 sisters, Karen (Bill) Weisel, Melinda Bembry, Pam Snyder, Deanna (Rick) McMurchy, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00pm until time of service at 7:00pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A special message may be left for his family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 23, 2019