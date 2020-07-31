1/1
Michael KORNER
KORNER, Michael Lee Michael Lee Korner, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at 65 years of age. He was a resident of El Paso, TX. Mike enjoyed painting frakturs, collecting antiques, traveling and high performance Ford cars. Son of Ralph and Joanne Korner (deceased Dayton, OH), survived by Floresita (wife), Thomas and Brian (sons) and Brad Korner (brother, Ann Arbor, MI). Vigil service will be held at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 4:30 pm. A Facebook Live Streaming will start at 4:30 pm. www.martinfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice or Hospice El Paso.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Vigil
04:30 PM
Martin Funeral Home
JUL
31
Vigil
04:30 PM
Live Streamed at www.martinfuneralhome.com
