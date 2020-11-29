KOSS, Michael L. "Mike"
Senior Master Sergeant, Michael L. Koss, "Mike", (Ret.) was born October 26, 1950, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. A longtime resident of Eaton, OH, died with cardiac failure and COVID on November 19, 2020. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice L. (Parker) Koss and father, Robert U. Koss. Mike was a 1968 graduate of Parchment High School, Parchment, MI. He is survived by brother, Clifford P. (Terrie) Koss; and
sister, Mary L. Lareau, both of Dayton, OH; nieces and nephews, Brian (Heather) Koss and their children, Braeden, Bailey and Reilly Koss; Tracey (Tod) Canterbury and their children, Natalie and Evan. Mike was a veteran of the USAF, having served in many locations overseas: Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines, and throughout the States, including the Pentagon. He was a former employee of Reynolds & Reynolds. Mike will be interred at the Dayton National Cemetery following private services. Memorial donations may be sent to the Fisher House, Wright-Patterson AFB, 415 Schlatter Dr., WPAFB, OH 45433 in Mike's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
