Michael KUHN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KUHN, Michael L. Age 74. Beloved husband, of Debra (nee Marx). Dear brother of Melanie Griesheimer, James (Joy), and Linda Gebhart. Brother-in-law of Karen Samonte (Armando-deceased) and Pat Bailey. Loving son of the late James and Ann Kuhn. Dear cousin, uncle, great uncle, and friend of many. U.S. Air Force Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, The National Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Funeral service at the funeral home, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020. Interment Woodvale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, 4-7 PM, at the A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights (West of I-71).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
09:30 AM
A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
18149 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
440-260-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 11, 2020
Dear Debbie, we are sending you our deepest sympathies. Mike will be truly missed. We love you! JJ & Todd
JJ
Friend
June 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Joyce Robertson
Joyce Robertson
Coworker
June 6, 2020
Dear Debbi,
Mike was a quiet, calm guy, a good listener, a great friend and coworker. We were happy when you came into his life with your joyful spirit and lively ways. He needed someone exactly like you. We fondly remember your wedding with the music from Phantom of the Opera, and the fancy, formal dinner afterward. We were so happy to be there with you to celebrate that wonderful day. We are with you now at this sad time, too.
Sharing in your sorrow, Phil and Peg Seguin
Phil & Peg Seguin
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved