KUHN, Michael L. Age 74. Beloved husband, of Debra (nee Marx). Dear brother of Melanie Griesheimer, James (Joy), and Linda Gebhart. Brother-in-law of Karen Samonte (Armando-deceased) and Pat Bailey. Loving son of the late James and Ann Kuhn. Dear cousin, uncle, great uncle, and friend of many. U.S. Air Force Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, The National Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Funeral service at the funeral home, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020. Interment Woodvale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, 4-7 PM, at the A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights (West of I-71).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.