Dear Debbi,

Mike was a quiet, calm guy, a good listener, a great friend and coworker. We were happy when you came into his life with your joyful spirit and lively ways. He needed someone exactly like you. We fondly remember your wedding with the music from Phantom of the Opera, and the fancy, formal dinner afterward. We were so happy to be there with you to celebrate that wonderful day. We are with you now at this sad time, too.

Sharing in your sorrow, Phil and Peg Seguin

