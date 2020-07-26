Michael LAKINS

I have known Mike since he was about 14, and have been friends all of his adult life,, we went to the same church for about 15 years, he was always welcome in my home,, I just dont have the words to say how I feel right now. I will never forget that rough raspy voice, and the look he gave me from time to time when I called him- Mikey, but,, I always called him Mikey-- I know he liked it :) --I miss him as a friend and a brother, he would do anything for those who he called friend. Myself and my wife lost a great friend Thursday, we have been thinking of all the times and talks ,, we will miss that .

Bill and Brenda Twigg

Bill Twigg

Friend