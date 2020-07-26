1/
Michael LAKINS
LAKINS, Michael W. Age 58, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away, Friday, July 24, 2020. Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
JUL
28
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Erica,, We are deeply saddened by the loss of your father,, we loved him very much, if at any time we can help,, let us know
Bill and Brenda
July 25, 2020
I have known Mike since he was about 14, and have been friends all of his adult life,, we went to the same church for about 15 years, he was always welcome in my home,, I just dont have the words to say how I feel right now. I will never forget that rough raspy voice, and the look he gave me from time to time when I called him- Mikey, but,, I always called him Mikey-- I know he liked it :) --I miss him as a friend and a brother, he would do anything for those who he called friend. Myself and my wife lost a great friend Thursday, we have been thinking of all the times and talks ,, we will miss that .
Bill and Brenda Twigg
Bill Twigg
Friend
July 25, 2020
wanda vonderstrasse
Friend
July 25, 2020
Erica I am so sorry for your loss. Words cannot begin to express my sympathy for you. I am so happy you got to be there with him and am so happy you made some great memories these past couple of weeks during all of this. Especially happy you got that great picture on Fathers Day. I am here for you any time. Love and hugs girl.
Melanie and Ron Welch
Friend
