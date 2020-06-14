Michael LAWSON

LAWSON, Michael W. Age 62, of Trenton, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on June 10, 2020. He was born to Joyce Stacy and Manford Back on August 14, 1957, in Middletown, Ohio. Mike was a devoted husband, daddy, grandpa, pap and great grandpa. He enjoyed being with people and telling jokes. Mike had a kind heart and never met a stranger. He loved to vacation with his wife and friends. Mike retired this past August from work, as a Union Electrician, for over 30 years. He leaves behind his loving wife, Linda Lawson and son, E.Y. Lawson. A celebration of life will be held, at the Loyal Order of Moose, 707 W State St. Trenton, Ohio 45067 on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to IBEW Local Union 648, Family Fund. The Local Union Family Fund helps Union families who have lost their loved ones. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 14, 2020.