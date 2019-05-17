LEACH, Michael D. 63, of Naples, FL, formerly of Dayton and Warren, OH passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Michael fought bravely against brain cancer for 4 1/2 years, where he defied all the odds. He was born August 4, 1955 in Youngstown, OH to Ronald and JoAnn (nee Haggerty) Leach. Michael attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1977. Afterwards he worked most of his career with Reynolds & Reynolds in Dayton; acting as Operations Manager, Enterprise Services Director, Marketing Manager, International Operations Manager, and National Service Manager. He, also, worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in Akron, ADP Dealer Services and as Account Director for ADP/CDK Global. He was a huge sports fan and cheered on the Irish of Notre Dame his entire life. He loved to travel with his family, coaching his daughters in many sport activities, and especially, later in life, playing with his grandkids. Loving husband of Andrea (nee Simun); beloved father of Drs. Michelle (Terry) Ho of Peoria, IL. and Nicole Leach (Joshua Todd) of Avon, OH; dear papa of Tyler and Madison Ho and Andrew and Nicholas Todd; and brother of David Leach. Memorial contributions may be made in Michael's honor to Mercy New Life Hospice 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, Ohio 44053, Taussig Cancer Center 10201 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106, or Connecting for Kids P.O. Box 45372 Westlake, Ohio 44145 Family will receive friends Monday, May 20th from 4-8 pm at BUSCH FUNERAL HOME 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, May 21st at 10 am at St Joseph Church 32929 Lake Rd., Avon Lake. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary