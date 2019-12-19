|
LEACH, Michael H. Age 70 of Medway, Ohio, passed away December 15, 2019 at his home. He was born May 5, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Glendon and Eva Leach, and his loving wife of 50 years Deborah. Michael is survived by 4 children, Michael G. Leach (Beth), Sarah Parsons (Mark), Josh Leach (Mary) and Adam Leach; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Glenna Howland (Terry), Dian Meyer (Jake), and Lanita Campbell, best friend Garry Dailey, along with numerous other relatives and friends. He was retired from the CSX Railroad. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12 Noon to 6:00 PM at 1325 Cornish Drive, Vandalia, Ohio 45377.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019