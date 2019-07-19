LEIBOLD, Michael C. 60 of Springfield, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born on July 5, 1959, in Tacoma, Washington, the son of the late Corneilus Leibold and Ruth (Adams) and George Rose. Mike was owner and operator of Refurb 1 in Springfield. He loved seeing his grandchildren grow up, working on muscle cars and especially trucks. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Jeanie (Sparks) Leibold, four children: Jennifer (Randy) Brown, Michael (Devenna) Leibold, Anthony (Rachael) Leibold and Elizabeth Payne; eight grandchildren: Chloe, Gracie, Michael Jr., Benson, Willow, Mac, Anna-Claire and Maggie; one brother, George Leibold, two half-brothers: Joe Rose and David Rose; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Mary-Ann Sowards and Anna Payne; and one niece, Leslie Payne. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 21st from 2-4 :00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life service will begin following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Warner officiating. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 19, 2019