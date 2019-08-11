Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
272 Bainbridge St
Dayton, OH
View Map
Michael Leo Obituary
LEO, Michael J. Born March 19, 1946, died August 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Edwin and Agatha (Monnin) Leo. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles "Tom" Leo and Jerry Leo. Michael is survived by his wife of 47 years, Therese; children, Mark (Allison) and Diane; grandchildren, Kellen, Patrick, and Nyle; siblings, Carolyn Monnin, Sister Jane Bernadette Leo, David (Rita) Leo, Cheryl (Ted) Elmore, special friend, Sister John Michael Geis and numerous other family members. Mike served his country in the United States Army from 1965-1967. He worked for Delta Airlines for 34 years. Mike had many interests. He was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church April 27, 2013. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mike chaired the Gaelic Mass for the Celtic Festival for 15 years. He was an employee for Newcomer in his retirement. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 272 Bainbridge St, Dayton, 45402, with Fr. Angelo Anthony Celebrant. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf in Mike's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
