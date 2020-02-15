|
LILLY, Michael Edward Age 69 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at . He was born May 24, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Bob and Betty Lilly. He is preceded in death by his father, Bob E. Lilly. In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his children, Michael Lee Lilly, John Norman Lilly, James D. Lilly, Katherine E. Lilly and Mika N. Plemons; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Zoie, Edward, Mitchell Jr. and Daniel, siblings, Keith Lilly, Wayne Lilly and Leroy Lilly and his beloved pets, Penny and Tippy as well as other extended family members and friends. Michael attended Trotwood Schools. As a talented musician and banjo player, he experienced a great amount of the world by sharing his gift. Michael had participated in the Grand Ole Opry, Ted Mack Amateur Hour, played with the Powell Brothers, Larry Sparks, Harley Allen and Wendy Miller and many others over the years. In addition to album recordings and touring, Michael enjoyed tinkering with automobiles and motorcycles, was considered a movie buff and loved cartoons as well as spending time with family. Family will receive guests from 4:00-7:00pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home CENTERVILLE. Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 also at the Centerville Chapel and concluded by procession to Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood for burial. Memorial contributions may be made to the International Bluegrass Association at 4206 Gallatin Pike., Nashville, TN 37216. Written condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting Michael's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020