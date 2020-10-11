1/1
Michael LITTLER
1983 - 2020
LITTLER, Michael Allen Michael was Born in Dayton, Ohio, 7/26/1983 and passed away in Houston, Texas, on 9/29/2020. Michael is proceeded in death with his mom Linda Sharp, brother Allen Littler, and father in law Harry Throm. Michael is survived by his greatest love Heather Throm, his children Jocelyn and Allen Littler and daughter Allysen, father Norman Littler Sr. , siblings Pam Jones(Floyed), Traci, Norman Littler Jr (Misty), Donnie Littler (Jessica), Chester Littler and lots a nieces and nephews. Michael was a manager and a mechanic on his spare time. Michael was a devoted father and family man. He enjoyed fishing, nascar, hunting, and camping with family. Michael will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. A viewing service will be held for Michael at Glicker Funeral home in Dayton, Ohio on 10/11/2020 from 1-3.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Glicker Funeral home
Memories & Condolences

