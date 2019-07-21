LOCKWOOD, Michael Keith Mike was born in Ft. Smith, Arkansas on January 27, 1944 to the late Keith and Louann Lockwood of Springfield, Ohio. He was a resident of Hinckley, Ohio for 38 years. He passed away at Medina Hospital on July 15, 2019 after a very brave 2-1/2- year battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike was a graduate of Northeastern High School in 1961, The Ohio State University in 1966 with an Industrial Engineering degree and a very proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, where he remained active throughout the years. He was also a lifetime member of the Ohio State Alumni Association and many other university honoraries. Mike was a very avid fan of Buckeye football, and his favorite pastime was golfing with friends. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie (Jirinec); children Brian (Mollie) of Brunswick Hills, Ohio and Greg (Jamie) of Longmont, CO. Grandchildren include Connor, Kylie, and Carter (Ohio); Nevin and Quinn (Colorado); Also his sister Marcy (Pete) Schilling of Algonquin, IL and cousin Connie Brown Lockwood of Tennessee; nieces Myndi Casey, Tracey Gehrke, and nephew Jeff Schilling of Illinois. A visitation will be held on Sept 14, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Jardine Funeral Home, 15822 Pearl Rd., Strongsville Ohio, followed by a service in remembrance of him. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Mike to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, at 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Ste 200, Manhatten Beach, CA 90266 or email donations to [email protected] or call 877-272-6226. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 21, 2019