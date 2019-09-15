|
LOGAN, Michael J. Age 78 of Beavercreek passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019. Mike graduated from Chaminade High School in 1959 and served in the US Army reserve for six years. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Mike loved to sail and passed on this love to his children every summer at Glen Lake in northern Michigan. He owned and operated Mike Logan's Refrigeration in Xenia for over 48 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Caryl; three sons and daughters-in-law, Chris (Jodi), Patrick (Bethany), Ryan (Katherine); two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Gitzinger (Frank Schweisphthal), Kathleen (Chuck Steigerwald); three brothers and sisters-in-law, John, Patrick (Sharon), Joe (Nancy); eight grandchildren, Bridey, Madeleine, Annelise, Maren, John, William, Daniel, and Aidan. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00pm on Monday at Mike's Columbian Hall, 4704 Burkhart Ave, Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Tuesday September 17 at St. Brigid Catholic Church with burial at St. Brigid Cemetery following. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Dayton Right to Life, 425 N. Findlay St., Dayton, OH 45404, envelopes will be available at Columbian Hall. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Bigger Rd.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019