LOVELACE, Michael, "Uncle Michael" 72, died peacefully in his family home from natural causes on February 22, 2020. Michael, born September 26, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to Carrie Dennis Lovelace and Joseph Richard Lovelace. Graduated from Paul L. Dunbar High School, Joined the U.S. Marine Corp, served in the Vietnam War, he was awarded a Purple Heart. Michael is survived by two children, Scottie (Mary) Lovelace, Trotwood, Ohio, and Renee (Reginald) Anthony, Atlanta, Georgia, Seven grandchildren, Simone Jeffrey, Justin Lovelace, Anna Cassel (deceased), Scottie Lovelace Jr., Sterling Lovelace; Christian Ryans and Reginald Anthony Jr. five great-grandchildren, four siblings Donna (Kenny) Mays, Jacqueline Lovelace, Steven (Rita) Lovelace, Richard (Kimberly) Lovelace. Out of consideration for family health and safety, Michael's Memorial Service will held at a future date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020