MANNON, Michael Raymond Age 71 of Middletown, passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home. He was born January 19, 1949 in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Lester and Betty (Sowards) Mannon. He was veteran, serving in the United States Navy. Michael retired from Monsanto. He enjoyed camping and restoring vintage cars. Michael is survived by a sister, Patricia (O.V.) Howell and her children, Justin and Brittany; and sister-in-law, Naoma Mannon. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Richard Mannon. Private funeral services will be held. Burial with military honors will be at Butler County Memorial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2020