MATHEWS, Michael R. "Mike" Age 56 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on February 1, 1963 in Dayton. Mike was a Machinist for the Atlas Roofing Co. with 15 years of service. Preceded in death by his father LeRoy Mathews, nephew Mason Lee Welch, 2 step-brothers Varon & Scott Tompkins. He is survived by his loving parents Betty & Varon Tompkins, sister Melanie Welch and husband Ronnie, nephew Chase Welch, niece Shelby Welch, fianc?e Missy Armstrong and her daughter Chelsea, and her 3 grandchildren Kelsey, Lexi & Liam, lifelong friend Rick Bentley as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Jim Rhodes officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (3 hours prior to service) on Thursday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Mike's memory. www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019
