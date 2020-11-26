McCOLLUM, Michael P.
Michael P. McCollum, age 40 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born June 27, 1980, in Hamilton, Ohio. Michael was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and will be sadly missed by his close family and many friends. He is survived by his mother and father Billie and Jerry Abrams; four siblings Chris (Amanda) McCollum, Megan (Josh) Allen, Zack (Christina) McCollum, and Ben McCollum; and eleven nieces and nephews. The family would like to personally thank the many staff members who aided in Michael's care over the years at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Michael was an organ donor at Children's to assist in cancer research. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to cancer research at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 308 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
.