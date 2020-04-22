|
McDONALD, Michael Joseph Age 80 of Huber Heights passed April 16, 2020. Michael was a veteran of the Marine Corps., and worked as an Attorney for many years in the Dayton area. Memberships included the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his children Elizabeth (Gary Speakman, Jr.) McDonald, Tamara Hardy Montoya, 3 grandchildren; Dallas McDonald, Karissa Speakman, and Nicholas Speakman. Private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Arrangements, Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020