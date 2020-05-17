|
McDONALD, Michael Lee 56, of Tennessee, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1964, in Springfield, the son of Karen Scott and Marvin E. Riley. Michael graduated from Kenton Ridge in 1982. During his teenage years he was involved with the Maple Lane Players. Michael loved acting and immediately after graduating high school joined the Great Lakes Shakespeare Company in Cleveland and spent the next two years acting at various Dinner Theaters. Michael then enlisted in the United States Air Force serving six years in four different branches of service. During his military service he studied bio-medical engineering and later began a 23-year career working for General Electric. He is survived by his parents, wife Natalie Roman McDonald, daughter Breanna McDonald (Nathaniel) Lippencott, son Roman Michael McDonald, siblings: Todd McDonald, Brian McDonald, Julie (Heath) Lambert, and Jamie (John) Howsier; and several nieces and nephews. Michael was adventurous and fun loving and will be missed. A memorial Celebration of Life service with "open mic" opportunities to share memories will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, beginning at 3:00 pm under the pavilion at Central Christian Church on Villa Rd. The service will also be live streamed through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020