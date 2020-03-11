|
|
MILLER, Michael W. Age 54 formerly of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 5, 1966 the son of Wayne and Judy (Hilz) Miller. Michael was a 1984 graduate of Badin High School and attended St. Peter in Chains Church. Michael is survived by two sons, Benjamin Michael Miller and Jon Michael Miller; one brother, Matthew Miller; numerous cousins; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 11, 2020