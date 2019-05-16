Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
MINOR, Michael Patrick 61, of Monroe, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born in Middletown on Wednesday, July 3, 1957 to parents, Joseph and Marilyn (Schneider) Minor. Michael worked as a graphic artist for Cox Ohio Publishing for over 20 years. He loved to draw in pen & ink and watercolors. He was a member of Christ Church United Methodist. Michael's family was his heart and he always supported his children's dreams and ambitions. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 32 years, Wendy A. (Heismann) Minor; daughters, Sarah (Ethan) Minor Britton & Corinne (Deandra) Minor; son, Matthew Minor; beloved mother, Marilyn Minor; father-in-love & mother-in-love, Carl & Shirley Heismann; aunt, Margaret Ann Henderson; and grandchildren, Evelyn Jean and soon-to-be Charlotte Moon. He was preceded in death by his father. Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on May 16, 2019
