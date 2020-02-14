Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:30 PM
Michael MITCHELL


1954 - 2020
Michael MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL, Michael Andrew Age 65 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He had worked for many years at Emery and was currently with the Dayton Phoenix Group in Dayton. Michael along with his family formerly owned and operated Riverside Tool & Die. He also owned his own landscaping company. He is survived by his wife of 34 years: Carolyn (Miller) Mitchell, sisters: Rosemary (Butch) Yoder of Kettering, Veronica Mitchell of CA, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur Thomas and Lettie (Osborne) Mitchell, brother: Donald "Donnie" Mitchell and sister: Bonnie Furay. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you send edible arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020
