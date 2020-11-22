1/
Michael MOORE
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
MOORE, Michael

Michael Moore, age 61 of Dayton, OH, passed away on

Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born October 28, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, to David and Velma (Teeple) Moore.

Michael is survived by his mother, Velma; a niece, Sarah Schneider; a brother in law, Rick Slouffman; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father; and a

sister, Karen (Moore) Slouffman.

Private services will be conducted at a later date at the convenience of the family.

To leave a memory of Michael or a special message for the family, please click visit NewcomerDayton.com. Newcomer Cremation, Funerals and Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel is

caring for the family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences to family. Saddened by the loss of Mike . The Moore family were our neighbors and friends for many years. Thoughts and prayers are with you. The Steinbrunner family.
Jimmy Abram
Neighbor
