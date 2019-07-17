O'LEARY, Michael D. Age 71, passed away at on July 10, 2019. He was the son of Helen (Rhine) Smith Ferris and Jack O'Leary. He graduated from Talawanda High School in 1966. Mike was a wrestler and football player for the Braves. After high school, he entered the U.S. Marines and served one term during the Vietnam Era (1966-70) and was the recipient of a Purple Heart. Mike is probably best known in this area for officiating softball and baseball. His love was baseball, which he reached his pinnacle working MAC and Big 10 Schools. His greatest accomplishment was being invited to work the Connie Mac World Series four times. He is survived by his wife, Mary Haskell O'Leary; his sister, Pat (Alan) Lipscomb and two half-sisters, Pamela (Dale) Eichler and Shawn O'Leary. Mike also leaves several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the Darrtown Methodist Church, 4309 Walnut Street, Darrtown, Ohio 45056 on July 26, 2019. A visitation is scheduled for 11 am, followed by a service at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to or the Canine Companions for Independence (www.cci.org) for Veteran Service Dogs. Condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on July 17, 2019