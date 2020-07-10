1/1
Michael O'ROURKE
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'ROURKE, Dr. Michael Lee On Wednesday, July 8th, 2020, Dr. Michael Lee O'Rourke, 71, returned home to be with his Heavenly Father. His time on earth will be forever marked as a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, friend and dentist. Michael was born on May 25, 1949, to Richard and Martha (Piercey) O'Rourke. He was the eldest of 3, brother, Patric O'Rourke (Karen) and sister, Shaun Wagner Shepherd (Don). Michael graduated from Fairmont West High School before attending Miami University where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He went on to The Ohio State University where he graduated from dental school and met his wife of nearly 44 years, Barbara (Haines). Michael was the proud father to 2 daughters, Erin Rankin (Scott) and Megan O'Rourke; as well as, grandfather to Hadley and Heath Rankin. He was fortunate to be loved by many extended family members, including his mother-in-law, Joy Haines; brothers-in-law, Tom (Sharon) Haines, Thad (Pat) Haines, and Jonathan (Jackie) Haines; his uncle, Warren Piercey; cousins, Debbie, Jeff and Julia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Haines, and his aunt, Norma Piercey. Michael was a longtime dentist in the Centerville community and member of the Dayton Dental Society. Whether you called him Dad, Papa, Mike or Dr. O'Rourke his loving heart left everyone better off simply by being in his presence. Michael's compassion and kindness extended to not only his family and patients but, also to the doctors and nurses who cared for him over the last decade as he battled several serious medical conditions. Despite everything thrown his way, he was a fighter and a friend to all. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to "Life Connections of Ohio." Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the family is planning a service to celebrate Mike's life in the near future. Additional information will be provided when the arrangements have been finalized. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McColaugh Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved