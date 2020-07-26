1/
Michael O'ROURKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'ROURKE, DDS, Michael Lee Age 71, passed away July 8, 2020, at his residence. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held 5 PM on Monday, August 3rd at Christ's Church, 3370 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Bellbrook, OH. A gathering will be held for friends and family Monday at the church from 4 PM until the time of service. Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family understands that some may wish to participate remotely, and are able to do so by joining the Christ's Church Bellbrook facebook life stream on Monday. (McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., Xenia).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McColaugh Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved