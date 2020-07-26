Michael O'ROURKE

O'ROURKE, DDS, Michael Lee Age 71, passed away July 8, 2020, at his residence. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held 5 PM on Monday, August 3rd at Christ's Church, 3370 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Bellbrook, OH. A gathering will be held for friends and family Monday at the church from 4 PM until the time of service. Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family understands that some may wish to participate remotely, and are able to do so by joining the Christ's Church Bellbrook facebook life stream on Monday. (McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., Xenia).



