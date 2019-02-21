OHLINGER, Michael P. Age 73 of Hamilton passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1945 the son of Donald J. and Rose (Corbett) Ohlinger. Michael graduated from Fairfield High School in 1963 and was employed at S.O.S. (Mesa) Steel for 47 1/2 years. He married his loving wife Elaine (Baldwin) in 1965 and they were married 53 1/2 years and lived in his family home where he passed away, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Ohlinger; his children, Michael (Terri Groene) Ohlinger and Kelly (Bruce) Suit and Shawn Ohlinger (Deceased 2016); six grandchildren, Taylor Ohlinger, Meagan (Matt) Wharff, Collin Ohlinger, Matthew Suit, Grace Suit, and Alexandra Ohlinger; two great grandsons, Eryx and Tucker; siblings, Phillip (Carolyn) Ohlinger, Donald (Joan) Ohlinger, and Mary (Donnie) Curtis; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and special neighbors, Bruce and Amy Bonham. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Joseph and Meldia Baldwin; siblings, Richard Ohlinger, June Imbus, and Regina Minnick. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Julie Billiart Family Promise, St. Julie Billiart S.V.D.P., or , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. The family wants to express their gratitude to the nurses of Hospice for the comfort care given to Michael in his last days. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary