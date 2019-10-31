|
OTT, Michael William Age 74 of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born in Richmond, Indiana on May 8, 1945. He is preceded in death by son Kerry Ott, father Hubert Ott, mother Zelma June (Guiller) Ott. He is survived by his wife of over 49 years Nancy Ott, daughter Valerie Ott Blaumeiser, son-in-law Timothy Blaumeiser, daughter-in-law Katey (Ott) Stinson, grandsons Benjamin Blaumeiser and Coleman Ott, granddaughters Morgan Ott, Samantha Blaumeiser, and Annabelle Ott, step granddaughter Lydee Stinson, sister Romona Ott Myers, brother Wendell Ott, sisters-in-law Theresa Ott and Sharon Ponte, brother-in-law Manuel Ponte, and best friend, Douglas Coppess, who was like a brother to him, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mike was a dedicated family man and was always supportive of his children's endeavors, which he carried over with love to his grandchildren. He would be on the sidelines cheering them on at sporting and musical events and helping to guide and assist them however able with school projects and extracurricular events. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. No one was as quick witted with him or could stump him like one of them could, as he taught them well in the humor department. He enjoyed photography, reading, music, playing games and spending time with all his family and friends. He worked as a Quality Engineer for General Motors and Delphi Automotive for many years. He was enthusiastic about helping educate others in quality concepts and procedures. His dedication for teaching others to become teachers of quality resulted in many success stories through the years and he had so much pride for the many coworkers he had worked with and mentored. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Charles Borromeo in Kettering held at noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019