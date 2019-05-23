Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Green M. B. Church
5301 Olive Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Green M. B. Church
5301 Olive Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael PAYNE


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael PAYNE Obituary
PAYNE, Sr., Rev. Michael Timothy Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Michael Jr. (Chadon) Payne; daughter, Christa (Sean Jr.) Fobbs; nine siblings; five grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, May 24, 2019 at Pleasant Green M. B. Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation 9 am at the church until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now