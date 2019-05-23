|
|
PAYNE, Sr., Rev. Michael Timothy Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Michael Jr. (Chadon) Payne; daughter, Christa (Sean Jr.) Fobbs; nine siblings; five grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, May 24, 2019 at Pleasant Green M. B. Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation 9 am at the church until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 23, 2019