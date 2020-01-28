|
PITTMAN, Michael E. Age 68 years of age, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at . Mike was born on June 25, 1951 to Bill and Betty (Scott) Pittman in Martins Ferry, Ohio. He moved to Beavercreek, Ohio at a young age. He married his loving wife, Nancy (Welsh) Pittman in 1975. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Betty Pittman and also daughter, Sarah (1980). In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Paul Pittman (Kathy) of Bonita Springs, Florida; Abby Schwager (Rob) of Louisville, Kentucky; Ryan Pittman (Danielle) of Dublin, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashlie, Hunter, Stella, Avery, Ava, Bode. Brother John (Chris) of Milford, Ohio and Jane (Lawrence) of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mike is a 1969 graduate of Beavercreek High School and is a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame. He then went on to the Ohio State University. Upon graduating, Michael accepted a position with NCR Corporation, then was self-employed for several years. The last 30 plus years of his career were spent at Eatonform, Inc. where over the years he formed many great friendships. Mike was passionate about the community of Sugarcreek Township. He was first appointed as a member of the Board of Zoning for Sugarcreek Township (1998 - 2005). He was then elected as a Township Trustee in 2005 and served for over 14 years. During his time as Trustee he was a member of many different committees in Sugarcreek and Greene County. During his tenure he helped to lead the township in creating the Safe Routes to School pathways with over $2 million in paths funded to date. On January 6th, 2020 his fellow trustees voted to establish January 6th as Michael E. Pittman Community Connectivity Day in Sugarcreek Township. Mike lived life to the fullest and cared deeply about his friends and family. He loved playing golf, cheering on the Buckeyes and the UD Flyers, family vacations, gardening, spending time outside, nature, and his community at Belmont Church of Christ. Mike never knew a stranger and always made everyone's day brighter. The most important thing in Mike's life was his family. He adored his wife, kids, and grandkids, they meant the world to him. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020