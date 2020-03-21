|
|
REVELOS, Michael 88, of Middletown, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 20, 1931 in Middletown to parents Nicholas G. and Frosine (Aridas) Revelos who were from Sparta, Greece. Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 40th Division Artillery during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 3 Battle Stars. After returning back home from war, he graduated with an undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and later earned a Master's Degree from Xavier University. He was an active member in the Theta Chi and Sigma Epsilon Phi fraternities at Ohio State. He worked for over 35 years with the U.S. Dept. of Defense which included 10 years of working with the DLA in Wiesbaden, Germany where he was a founding member of the V.F.W. He retired from his career in 1995. Mike was also an active member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Middletown where he served as the Church Treasurer, on Parish Council, Greek Festival Chairman and members of AHEPA and GOYA. Mike had many interests and hobbies throughout his life, but above all, he was a loving and devoted family man who always enjoyed spending time with them. Michael Revelos is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Katerina "Tina" (Angelas) Revelos; son, Nicholas M. Revelos; daughters, Froso (Rick) Eccher & Mary (Adam) Knecht; grandchildren, Athena, Charlie, Michael, Julia, Joanne & Katerina; as well as many nieces, nephews & close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, George N. Revelos, Christopher Revelos & Constantine Revelos; and sister, Lula Poulias. Unfortunately due to current day small group regulations, the funeral service held on Monday is restricted to be private only with interment at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 21, 2020