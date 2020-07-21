RHOADES, Michael Scott "Mike" Age 52, of Tipp City and formerly of Kettering passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born in Kettering on July 30, 1967 to the late, Jack and Judith (Wellbaum) Rhoades. Mike is survived by his wife of 30 years, Brigitte (Schmidt) Rhoades; daughters, Sarah, Kelly and Emily Rhoades; siblings, Lee (Marianne) Rhoades, Holly (Michael) Saylor, and Robert (Aleth) Rhoades; nieces and nephews, Jack, Eli and Lee Rhoades, Morgan, Katie and Maddie Saylor, Natalie and Mackenzie Rhoades, Skylar, Madison and Hunter Gould, Benjamin, Grace and Claire Schmidt; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William (Joan) Schmidt; sister-in-law, Nicole (David) Gould; brother-in-law, Bill (Melissa) Schmidt, and many other extended family and friends. Mike graduated from Troy High School, Miami University Farmer School of Business, and served in the Air National Guard. He worked as the Manager at Earhart Propane. Friends and family may visit from 11am-1pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St. Troy, Ohio 45373 followed by the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm. Mike will then be laid to rest in Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.



