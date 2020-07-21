1/
Michael Rhoades
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RHOADES, Michael Scott "Mike" Age 52, of Tipp City and formerly of Kettering passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born in Kettering on July 30, 1967 to the late, Jack and Judith (Wellbaum) Rhoades. Mike is survived by his wife of 30 years, Brigitte (Schmidt) Rhoades; daughters, Sarah, Kelly and Emily Rhoades; siblings, Lee (Marianne) Rhoades, Holly (Michael) Saylor, and Robert (Aleth) Rhoades; nieces and nephews, Jack, Eli and Lee Rhoades, Morgan, Katie and Maddie Saylor, Natalie and Mackenzie Rhoades, Skylar, Madison and Hunter Gould, Benjamin, Grace and Claire Schmidt; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William (Joan) Schmidt; sister-in-law, Nicole (David) Gould; brother-in-law, Bill (Melissa) Schmidt, and many other extended family and friends. Mike graduated from Troy High School, Miami University Farmer School of Business, and served in the Air National Guard. He worked as the Manager at Earhart Propane. Friends and family may visit from 11am-1pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St. Troy, Ohio 45373 followed by the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm. Mike will then be laid to rest in Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Burial
Maple Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westbrock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Tibbe
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved