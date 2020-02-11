|
RILEY, Michael S. Michael S. Riley, age 66 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Michael was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 18, 1953 to Dwight Riley and Mabel Myers-Parker. Michael served in the United States Air Force for 12 years. After his military service, he was employed for 35 years at Ford Motor Company, retiring in 2019. Michael was an avid fisherman, competing in numerous professional competitions throughout the United States and Canada. His passion turned into a business of making custom fishing lures. Michael is survived by his mother, Mabel (the late Wilson) Parker; his sons, Joshua (Melissa) and Jason Riley; his grandchildren, Travis and Makayla Riley; his girlfriend, Anita Sergent and her children and their families; his aunt, Louise Vaughn; his cousins, Charles and Wayne Vaughn; and numerous loving cousins, family members and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Dwight Riley; and his brother, Ronald Riley. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 11, 2020