Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael RILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael RILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael RILEY Obituary
RILEY, Michael S. Michael S. Riley, age 66 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Michael was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 18, 1953 to Dwight Riley and Mabel Myers-Parker. Michael served in the United States Air Force for 12 years. After his military service, he was employed for 35 years at Ford Motor Company, retiring in 2019. Michael was an avid fisherman, competing in numerous professional competitions throughout the United States and Canada. His passion turned into a business of making custom fishing lures. Michael is survived by his mother, Mabel (the late Wilson) Parker; his sons, Joshua (Melissa) and Jason Riley; his grandchildren, Travis and Makayla Riley; his girlfriend, Anita Sergent and her children and their families; his aunt, Louise Vaughn; his cousins, Charles and Wayne Vaughn; and numerous loving cousins, family members and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Dwight Riley; and his brother, Ronald Riley. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -