|
|
ROBERSON, Michael C. Age 44 of Dayton, departed this life Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 11:00 AM at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Road, Trotwood OH 45426, Rev Gregory Pooler, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019