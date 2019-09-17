Home

ROBERTS, Michael D. 67, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Mike was born June 13, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to Norman and Joy (Sanders) Roberts. He enjoyed riding his Harley and was a member of the Hog Club for many years. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Kim; two sisters, Debbie (Gary) Bradley and Peggy (Bill) Scaggs; several nieces and nephews; many extended family members, including several brothers and sisters-in-law; two dogs, Jackson and Ellie; and many close friends, including Rick Ireland, Ervin Edwards, Doug Wood and Rick Toms. He was preceded in death by his parents. Per his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
