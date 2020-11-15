1/
Michael ROSELLE
ROSELLE, Michael

Michael Roselle age 63, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away on 10/29/2020, in Glendale, AZ.

Michael Roselle was born in Vandalia, Ohio, to Jerome and Lois Roselle on 10/25/1957. He worked as a Federal Agent for over 25 years with many awards and accolades throughout his tenure. In his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family and friends. He had a great passion for traveling and did much of it throughout his life.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother Lois Roselle, and survived by his father Jerome Roselle, sister Janet Camp (Ed), daughters Jessica and Pamela Roselle, Grandson Brighton Roselle, nephews Christopher and Andrew Brewer, and

numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, 11/14/2020, at Holy Cross Funeral Home and Cemetery. Celebration will follow at Sunset Bistro 12:30 pm Westbrook Lakes Golf Course.

Michael's final resting place will be at Forest Hills Cemetery, Vandalia, OH at a later date.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
